Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:

The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC - Free Report) : This provider of commercial and retail banking services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 60 days.

 

The Community Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

The Community Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

The Community Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Community Financial Corporation Quote

 

The Community Financial Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.20, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

The Community Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

The Community Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

The Community Financial Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | The Community Financial Corporation Quote

 

GMS Inc. (GMS - Free Report) : This distributor of wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.4% over the last 60 days.

 

GMS Inc. Price and Consensus

GMS Inc. Price and Consensus

GMS Inc. price-consensus-chart | GMS Inc. Quote

 

GMS has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.40, compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

GMS Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

GMS Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

GMS Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | GMS Inc. Quote

 

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.5% over the last 60 days.

 

M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

MI Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

M/I Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote

 

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.75, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

M/I Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

MI Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

M/I Homes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote

 

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus

Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus

Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation Quote

 

Encore Wire has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.36, compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Encore Wire Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Encore Wire Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Encore Wire Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Encore Wire Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) - free report >>

MI Homes, Inc. (MHO) - free report >>

The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) - free report >>

GMS Inc. (GMS) - free report >>

Published in

construction finance