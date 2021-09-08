We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:
The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC - Free Report) : This provider of commercial and retail banking services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 60 days.
The Community Financial Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.20, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
GMS Inc. (GMS - Free Report) : This distributor of wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.4% over the last 60 days.
GMS has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.40, compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.5% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.75, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Encore Wire has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.36, compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.