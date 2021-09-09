Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY - Free Report) : This retailer of technology products, services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

Mistras Group, Inc. (MG - Free Report) : This provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.8% over the last 60 days.

Vectrus, Inc. (VEC - Free Report) : This provider of infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) : This distributor and retailer of motor fuels in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG - Free Report) : This provider of insurance products for commercial, institutional as well as individual customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


