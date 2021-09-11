Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO - Free Report) : This sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK - Free Report) : This independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.2% over the last 60 days.

LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

The Gap, Inc. (GPS - Free Report) : This apparel retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.6% over the last 60 days.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Byline Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


construction finance oil-energy retail