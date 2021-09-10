We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 10th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 10th:
Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK - Free Report) : This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.2% over the last 60 days.
Comstock Resources’ shares gained 26.6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO - Free Report) : This company that provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Academy Sports and Outdoors’ shares gained 23.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Range Resources Corporation (RRC - Free Report) : This independent natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.4% over the last 60 days.
Range Resources’ shares gained 16.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.8% over the last 60 days.
Whiting Petroleum’s shares gained 10.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
