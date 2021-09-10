Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 10th:

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK - Free Report) : This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Comstock Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Comstock Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Comstock Resources, Inc. Quote

 

Comstock Resources’ shares gained 26.6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Comstock Resources, Inc. Price

Comstock Resources, Inc. price | Comstock Resources, Inc. Quote

 

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO - Free Report) : This company that provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Quote

 

Academy Sports and Outdoors’ shares gained 23.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Price

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. price | Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Quote

 

Range Resources Corporation (RRC - Free Report) : This independent natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Range Resources Corporation Price and Consensus

Range Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart | Range Resources Corporation Quote

 

Range Resources’ shares gained 16.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Range Resources Corporation Price

Range Resources Corporation price | Range Resources Corporation Quote

 

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Whiting Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Whiting Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Whiting Petroleum Corporation Quote

 

Whiting Petroleum’s shares gained 10.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Whiting Petroleum Corporation Price

Whiting Petroleum Corporation price | Whiting Petroleum Corporation Quote

 

