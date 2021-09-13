We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Daseke, Inc. (DSKE - Free Report) : This provider of transportation and logistics solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Hanger, Inc. (HNGR - Free Report) : This provider of orthotic and prosthetic patient care services, and distributor of O&P products and rehabilitative solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC - Free Report) : This value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of printed circuit boards has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
The Chemours Company (CC - Free Report) : This provider of performance chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.