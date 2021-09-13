Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 13th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Daseke, Inc. (DSKE - Free Report) : This provider of transportation and logistics solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Daseke, Inc. Price and Consensus

Daseke, Inc. Price and Consensus

Daseke, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Daseke, Inc. Quote

Hanger, Inc. (HNGR - Free Report) : This provider of orthotic and prosthetic patient care services, and distributor of O&P products and rehabilitative solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Hanger Inc. Price and Consensus

Hanger Inc. Price and Consensus

Hanger Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hanger Inc. Quote

ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC - Free Report) : This value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

ScanSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

ScanSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

ScanSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ScanSource, Inc. Quote

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of printed circuit boards has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

TTM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote

The Chemours Company (CC - Free Report) : This provider of performance chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) - free report >>

ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) - free report >>

The Chemours Company (CC) - free report >>

Hanger Inc. (HNGR) - free report >>

Daseke, Inc. (DSKE) - free report >>

Published in

computers industrial-products medical transportation