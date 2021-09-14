In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Target Corporation (TGT) - free report >>
Walmart Inc. (WMT) - free report >>
Dollar General Corporation (DG) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Target Corporation (TGT) - free report >>
Walmart Inc. (WMT) - free report >>
Dollar General Corporation (DG) - free report >>
Bear of the Day: Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)
Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR - Free Report) stock has fallen nearly 20% in 2021 and it tumbled following its second quarter earnings release near the end of August. Wall Street dumped the stock after the discount retail powerhouse warned about supply-chain setbacks and rising costs possibly impacting its profits.
The Basics
Dollar Tree is a discount retailer that operates over 15,000 stores that includes its namesake and Family Dollar. The company sells everything at its stores for $1 or less, which stands in contrast to rival Dollar General (DG - Free Report) . Meanwhile, Family Dollar stores sell many items at the $1 price point, along with a broader array of offerings under $10.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
DLTR doesn’t really compete against the likes of Target (TGT - Free Report) or Walmart (WMT - Free Report) , which is a good thing. But the stock has still struggled over the past five years, up only 10% to lag far behind its industry and many of the standouts in the space. Wall Street clearly hasn’t loved DLTR’s Family Dollar purchase, which it made back in 2015.
Dollar Tree’s consensus earnings estimates have slipped since its report to help DLTR grab a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) right now. Management noted in its second quarter remarks that higher freight costs and other “inflationary pressures” are poised to continue to negatively impact the firm. The issues are exacerbated for a business that sells goods for $1 or less since it doesn’t create much wiggle room on the pricing front.
Zacks estimates call for its adjusted Q3 earnings to slip 32% from the year-ago period to $0.95 a share. Meanwhile, its fiscal 2021 earnings are expected to dip only 2%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
Dollar Tree shares closed regular hours Monday at $89.26, or about 16% below where they were on August 25. The stock is now down 17% in 2021 and it has moved roughly sideways over the past 12 months.
On top of that, its Retail - Discount Stores space is in the bottom 29% of over 250 Zacks industries right now. And unlike many of its peers and other national retailers, Dollar Tree doesn’t pay a dividend.