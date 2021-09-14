Back to top

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 14th:

Range Resources Corporation (RRC - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas producer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Range Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart

 

Range Resources’ shares gained 34.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s decline of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH - Free Report) : This company that provides infusion and home care management solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Option Care Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart

 

Option Care Health’s shares gained 17.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ - Free Report) : This senior independent oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Canadian Natural Resources Limited price-consensus-chart

 

Canadian Natural Resources’ shares gained 7.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Ares Management Corporation (ARES - Free Report) : This global alternative asset manager has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Ares Management Corporation price-consensus-chart

 

Ares Management’s shares gained 5.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

