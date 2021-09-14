We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 14th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 14th:
Range Resources Corporation (RRC - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas producer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.4% over the last 60 days.
Range Resources’ shares gained 34.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s decline of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH - Free Report) : This company that provides infusion and home care management solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.8% over the last 60 days.
Option Care Health’s shares gained 17.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ - Free Report) : This senior independent oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.7% over the last 60 days.
Canadian Natural Resources’ shares gained 7.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ares Management Corporation (ARES - Free Report) : This global alternative asset manager has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Ares Management’s shares gained 5.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.