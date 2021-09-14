Back to top

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 14th:

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY - Free Report) : This bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 26.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Ally Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.46, compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 21% over the last 60 days.

 

Olin Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.80, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) : This recreational boat and yacht retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.1% over the last 60 days.

 

MarineMax has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.34, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Regional Management Corp. (RM - Free Report) : This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.99, compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

