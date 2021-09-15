Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY - Free Report) : This operator of convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store brand names, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP - Free Report) : This manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

The Gap, Inc. (GPS - Free Report) : This apparel retail company in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) : This distributor and retailer of motor fuels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) : This producer and seller of passenger cars, trucks, buses, boats, and airplanes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


