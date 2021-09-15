We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY - Free Report) : This operator of convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store brand names, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
Caseys General Stores, Inc. Price and Consensus
Caseys General Stores, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caseys General Stores, Inc. Quote
Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP - Free Report) : This manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Standard Motor Products, Inc. Price and Consensus
Standard Motor Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Standard Motor Products, Inc. Quote
The Gap, Inc. (GPS - Free Report) : This apparel retail company in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.
The Gap, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Gap, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Gap, Inc. Quote
Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) : This distributor and retailer of motor fuels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Sunoco LP Price and Consensus
Sunoco LP price-consensus-chart | Sunoco LP Quote
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) : This producer and seller of passenger cars, trucks, buses, boats, and airplanes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
Toyota Motor Corporation Price and Consensus
Toyota Motor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.