Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 15th:

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus

Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus

Westlake Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote

 

Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.14, compared with 0.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Westlake Chemical Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Westlake Chemical Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote

 

Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.68, compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote

 

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Tecnoglass Inc. Price and Consensus

Tecnoglass Inc. Price and Consensus

Tecnoglass Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote

 

Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 0.77, compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Tecnoglass Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tecnoglass Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tecnoglass Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote

 

Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macys, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote

 

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.47, compared with 0.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Macy's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Macys, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Macy's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) - free report >>

Macys, Inc. (M) - free report >>

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) - free report >>

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) - free report >>

Published in

retail