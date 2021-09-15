In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 15th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 15th:
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.14, compared with 0.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.68, compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 0.77, compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74.4% over the last 60 days.
Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.47, compared with 0.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
