Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 15th:

Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.94%, compared with the industry average of 8.05%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.61%.

 

Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.57%, compared with the industry average of 3.23%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.47%.

 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ - Free Report) : This holding company of Umpqua Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.36%, compared with the industry average of 2.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.71%.

 

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.60%, compared with the industry average of 1.69%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.99%.

 

