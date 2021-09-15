In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 15th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 15th:
Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.94%, compared with the industry average of 8.05%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.61%.
Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.57%, compared with the industry average of 3.23%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.47%.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ - Free Report) : This holding company of Umpqua Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.36%, compared with the industry average of 2.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.71%.
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.60%, compared with the industry average of 1.69%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.99%.
