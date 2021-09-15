Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 15th:

Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC - Free Report) : This specialized financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Credit Acceptance Corporation Price and Consensus

Credit Acceptance Corporation Price and Consensus

Credit Acceptance Corporation price-consensus-chart | Credit Acceptance Corporation Quote

 

Credit Acceptance’s shares gained 6.6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Credit Acceptance Corporation Price

Credit Acceptance Corporation Price

Credit Acceptance Corporation price | Credit Acceptance Corporation Quote

 

UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT - Free Report) : This company that designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

 

UFP Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

UFP Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

UFP Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | UFP Technologies, Inc. Quote

 

UFP Technologies’ shares gained 3.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

UFP Technologies, Inc. Price

UFP Technologies, Inc. Price

UFP Technologies, Inc. price | UFP Technologies, Inc. Quote

 

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST - Free Report) : This global drug delivery technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

 

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Quote

 

West Pharmaceutical’s shares gained 2.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Price

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Price

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. price | West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Quote

 

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH - Free Report) : This holding company for MetaBank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Meta Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Meta Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Meta Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Meta Financial Group, Inc. Quote

 

Meta Financial Group’s shares gained nearly 2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Meta Financial Group, Inc. Price

Meta Financial Group, Inc. Price

Meta Financial Group, Inc. price | Meta Financial Group, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) - free report >>

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) - free report >>

UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) - free report >>

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) - free report >>

Published in

finance medical