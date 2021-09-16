We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 16th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY - Free Report) : This retailer of technology products, services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.
Best Buy Co., Inc. Price and Consensus
Best Buy Co., Inc. price-consensus-chart | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote
Guess', Inc. (GES - Free Report) : This designer, marketer, and distributor of lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, as well as children, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
Guess, Inc. Price and Consensus
Guess, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guess, Inc. Quote
Methanex Corporation (MEOH - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the production and marketing of methanol has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 60 days.
Methanex Corporation Price and Consensus
Methanex Corporation price-consensus-chart | Methanex Corporation Quote
Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Price and Consensus
Wolverine World Wide, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Quote
Avantor, Inc. (AVTR - Free Report) : This provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
Avantor, Inc. Price and Consensus
Avantor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avantor, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.