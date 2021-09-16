Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY - Free Report) : This retailer of technology products, services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.

Guess', Inc. (GES - Free Report) : This designer, marketer, and distributor of lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, as well as children, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Methanex Corporation (MEOH - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the production and marketing of methanol has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 60 days.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Avantor, Inc. (AVTR - Free Report) : This provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


