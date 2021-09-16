Back to top

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 16th:

Ares Management Corporation (ARES - Free Report) : This alternative asset manager has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Ares Management’s shares gained 9.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT - Free Report) : This provider of business and technology solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.

 

RCM Technologies’ shares gained 80.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU - Free Report) : This company that designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Lululemon Athletica’s shares gained 6.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Avantor, Inc. (AVTR - Free Report) : This provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

 

Avantor’s shares gained 8.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

