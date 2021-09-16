We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 16th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 16th:
Ares Management Corporation (ARES - Free Report) : This alternative asset manager has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Ares Management Corporation Price and Consensus
Ares Management Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ares Management Corporation Quote
Ares Management’s shares gained 9.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ares Management Corporation Price
Ares Management Corporation price | Ares Management Corporation Quote
RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT - Free Report) : This provider of business and technology solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.
RCM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
RCM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RCM Technologies, Inc. Quote
RCM Technologies’ shares gained 80.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
RCM Technologies, Inc. Price
RCM Technologies, Inc. price | RCM Technologies, Inc. Quote
Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU - Free Report) : This company that designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
lululemon athletica inc. Price and Consensus
lululemon athletica inc. price-consensus-chart | lululemon athletica inc. Quote
Lululemon Athletica’s shares gained 6.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
lululemon athletica inc. Price
lululemon athletica inc. price | lululemon athletica inc. Quote
Avantor, Inc. (AVTR - Free Report) : This provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
Avantor, Inc. Price and Consensus
Avantor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avantor, Inc. Quote
Avantor’s shares gained 8.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Avantor, Inc. Price
Avantor, Inc. price | Avantor, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.