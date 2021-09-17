We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Commercial Metals Company (CMC - Free Report) : This manufacturer, recycler, and fabricator of steel and metal products, and related materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Commercial Metals Company Price and Consensus
Commercial Metals Company price-consensus-chart | Commercial Metals Company Quote
Eneti Inc. (NETI - Free Report) : This provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Eneti Inc. Price and Consensus
Eneti Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eneti Inc. Quote
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS - Free Report) : This metals service center company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Price and Consensus
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. price-consensus-chart | Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Quote
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus
Westlake Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM - Free Report) : This multimedia company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Salem Media Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Salem Media Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Salem Media Group, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.