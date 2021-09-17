Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Commercial Metals Company (CMC - Free Report) : This manufacturer, recycler, and fabricator of steel and metal products, and related materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Eneti Inc. (NETI - Free Report) : This provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS - Free Report) : This metals service center company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM - Free Report) : This multimedia company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


