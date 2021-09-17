Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:

Range Resources Corporation (RRC - Free Report) : This independent natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Range Resources’ shares gained 44.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Cimarex Energy’s shares gained 24.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) : This world leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women and children has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Crocs’ shares gained 13.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS - Free Report) : This supplier of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Watts Water Technologies’ shares gained 4.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


