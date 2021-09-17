In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:
Range Resources Corporation (RRC - Free Report) : This independent natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.8% over the last 60 days.
Range Resources’ shares gained 44.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Cimarex Energy’s shares gained 24.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) : This world leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women and children has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.
Crocs’ shares gained 13.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS - Free Report) : This supplier of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Watts Water Technologies’ shares gained 4.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
