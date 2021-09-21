Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

RadNet, Inc. (RDNT - Free Report) : This provider of outpatient diagnostic imaging services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.

RadNet, Inc. Price and Consensus

RadNet, Inc. Price and Consensus

RadNet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RadNet, Inc. Quote

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (ACH - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited Price and Consensus

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited Price and Consensus

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited price-consensus-chart | Aluminum Corporation of China Limited Quote

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) : This provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote

Mistras Group, Inc. (MG - Free Report) : This provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.8% over the last 60 days.

Mistras Group Inc Price and Consensus

Mistras Group Inc Price and Consensus

Mistras Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Mistras Group Inc Quote

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR - Free Report) : This provider of luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Tapestry, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tapestry, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tapestry, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tapestry, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (ACH) - free report >>

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) - free report >>

RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) - free report >>

Mistras Group Inc (MG) - free report >>

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) - free report >>

Published in

computers industrial-products insurance retail