New Strong Buy Stocks for September 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
RadNet, Inc. (RDNT - Free Report) : This provider of outpatient diagnostic imaging services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (ACH - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) : This provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.
Mistras Group, Inc. (MG - Free Report) : This provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.8% over the last 60 days.
Tapestry, Inc. (TPR - Free Report) : This provider of luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.