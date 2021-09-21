Back to top

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 20th:

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ - Free Report) : This holding company of Umpqua Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.35%, compared with the industry average of 2.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.71%.

 

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.87%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.59%.

 

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.54%, compared with the industry average of 1.69%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.99%.

 

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.47%, compared with the industry average of 0.99%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.18%.

 

