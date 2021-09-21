Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY - Free Report) : This owner and operator of convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Daseke, Inc. (DSKE - Free Report) : This provider of fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC - Free Report) : This provider of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals as well as home-based care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of apparel and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

