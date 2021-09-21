Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 21st:

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH - Free Report) : This company that specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Celsius Holdings’ shares gained 27.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s decline of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Alcoa Corporation (AA - Free Report) : This global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Alcoa’s shares gained 17.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG - Free Report) : This exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Northern Oil and Gas’ shares gained 12.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Penske Automotive’s shares gained 10.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

