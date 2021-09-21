In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 21st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 21st:
Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH - Free Report) : This company that specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.5% over the last 60 days.
Celsius Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Celsius Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celsius Holdings Inc. Quote
Celsius Holdings’ shares gained 27.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s decline of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Celsius Holdings Inc. Price
Celsius Holdings Inc. price | Celsius Holdings Inc. Quote
Alcoa Corporation (AA - Free Report) : This global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Alcoa Corporation Price and Consensus
Alcoa Corporation price-consensus-chart | Alcoa Corporation Quote
Alcoa’s shares gained 17.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Alcoa Corporation Price
Alcoa Corporation price | Alcoa Corporation Quote
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG - Free Report) : This exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Price and Consensus
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Quote
Northern Oil and Gas’ shares gained 12.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Price
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. price | Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Quote
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Penske Automotive’s shares gained 10.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
