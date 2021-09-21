In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)
City Holding Company (CHCO)
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH)
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 21st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 21st:
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH - Free Report) : This vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.86%, compared with the industry average of 2.90%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.71%.
BGSF, Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) : This provider of workforce solutions and placement services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.77%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.58%.
Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI - Free Report) : This consumer goods company that designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.21%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.42%.
City Holding Company (CHCO - Free Report) : This provider of various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.19%, compared with the industry average of 2.04%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.93%.
