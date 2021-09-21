Back to top

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 21st:

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH - Free Report) : This vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.86%, compared with the industry average of 2.90%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.71%.

 

BGSF, Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) : This provider of workforce solutions and placement services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.77%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.58%.

 

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI - Free Report) : This consumer goods company that designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.21%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.42%.

 

City Holding Company (CHCO - Free Report) : This provider of various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.19%, compared with the industry average of 2.04%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.93%.

 

