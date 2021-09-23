Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of nutrition products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI - Free Report) : This designer, producer, and seller of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, special vehicles, agricultural and construction equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and marketer of recreational powerboats has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

The Chemours Company (CC - Free Report) : This provider of performance chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Unifi, Inc. (UFI - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of recycled and synthetic products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


