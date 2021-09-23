We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 22nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22nd:
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.17%, compared with the industry average of 0.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.14%.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.57%, compared with the industry average of 1.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.18%.
The Chemours Company (CC - Free Report) : This company that is involved in chemical business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.70%, compared with the industry average of 1.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.09%.
First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC - Free Report) : This financial holding company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.70%, compared with the industry average of 2.04%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.09%.
