Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22nd:

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.17%, compared with the industry average of 0.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.14%.

 

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.57%, compared with the industry average of 1.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.18%.

 

The Chemours Company (CC - Free Report) : This company that is involved in chemical business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.70%, compared with the industry average of 1.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.09%.

 

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC - Free Report) : This financial holding company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.70%, compared with the industry average of 2.04%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.09%.

 

