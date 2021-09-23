Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22nd:

Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Crocs’ shares gained 6.7% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY - Free Report) : This technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

GreenSky’ shares gained 44.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Range Resources Corporation (RRC - Free Report) : This independent natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Range Resources Corp’s shares gained 43.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Conformis, Inc. (CFMS - Free Report) : This medical technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Conformis’ shares gained 10.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

