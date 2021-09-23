In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 22nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22nd:
Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Crocs’ shares gained 6.7% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY - Free Report) : This technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
GreenSky’ shares gained 44.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Range Resources Corporation (RRC - Free Report) : This independent natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.
Range Resources Corp’s shares gained 43.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Conformis, Inc. (CFMS - Free Report) : This medical technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.1% over the last 60 days.
Conformis’ shares gained 10.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
