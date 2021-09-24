Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 23rd:

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.87%, compared with the industry average of 2.90%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.50%.

 

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Quote

 

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW - Free Report) : This vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.12%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.12%.

 

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. Quote

 

Whitestone REIT (WSR - Free Report) : This fully integrated real estate investment has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Whitestone REIT Price and Consensus

Whitestone REIT price-consensus-chart | Whitestone REIT Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.26%, compared with the industry average of 3.04%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.11%.

 

Whitestone REIT Dividend Yield (TTM)

Whitestone REIT dividend-yield-ttm | Whitestone REIT Quote

 

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI - Free Report) : This leading marketer of innerwear, outerwear and hosiery apparel under strong consumer brands has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Hanesbrands Inc. Price and Consensus

Hanesbrands Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hanesbrands Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.24%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.42%.

 

Hanesbrands Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Hanesbrands Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Hanesbrands Inc. Quote

 

