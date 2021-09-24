In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Apple Inc. (AAPL) - free report >>
China Construction Bank Corp. (CICHY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Apple Inc. (AAPL) - free report >>
China Construction Bank Corp. (CICHY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Consumer Prices, the Fed, and Tapering
Consumer Prices, for a variety of consumer goods, posted a smaller- than- expected increase in August. We get the read on that and other key economic data now from our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.
1. John, recently you cautioned not to ignore this data. What does it say about consumer price inflation and since it also incorporates U.S. GDP growth for Q2, what does it say about that as well?
2. Since corporate earnings revenue growth projections incorporate consumer price movement, what does this say about earnings growth going forward?
3. Three other components to the economic recovery outlook are the latest unemployment report, macro factors on housing prices and the Covid-19 story, which has made a dent in consumer spending and sentiment. Are these key economic drivers?
4. Is the Delta Variant denting manufacturing PMIs at all?
5. So, John, against this back drop, what’s your economic outlook for the rest of the year?
6. The Fed met this week. Any indication yet on when they might start pulling back on monetary policy?
7. Other central banks met this week as well. Is there any global implication to the outcome of those meetings?
8. Let’s look at the biggest market cap stocks on your radar. There’s Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) and China Construction Bank (CICHY - Free Report) .
Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, taking another look at the economic picture for us. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.