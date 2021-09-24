Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Is This the Top to Stocks?

What are the Main Drivers of U.S. markets? I’m sure Zacks Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, can tell us.

1. John, does the Fed top this list?

2. What’s likely to happen in the markets once the Fed starts tapering?

3. Is Fed action already priced in the markets?

4. Investors have moved to the sidelines this month. Is there a fear running through the stock market of a contagion from the troubled China property market?

5. How does the debt ceiling issue in Washington D.C. factor as a market driver?

6. September usually has the worst track record of any month performance wise. Do you look for that to hold true this month?

7. What do you see for the stock market going into year’s end?

8. Three Top Zacks Ranked Stocks you’re paying attention to are Canon (CAJ - Free Report) , Helios Technologies (HLIO - Free Report) and Valmont Industries (VMI - Free Report) .

Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on the markets. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

 


