Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 24th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 24th:

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Quote

 

Apple Hospitality REIT’s shares gained 10.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s decline of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Price

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Price

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. price | Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Quote

 

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM - Free Report) : This company that produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. Price and Consensus

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Price and Consensus

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. price-consensus-chart | Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. Quote

 

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s shares gained 10.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. Price

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Price

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. price | Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. Quote

 

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH - Free Report) : This holding company for MetaBank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Meta Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Meta Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Meta Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Meta Financial Group, Inc. Quote

 

Meta Financial Group’s shares gained 3.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Meta Financial Group, Inc. Price

Meta Financial Group, Inc. Price

Meta Financial Group, Inc. price | Meta Financial Group, Inc. Quote

 

Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear and accessories for women, men and children has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

 

Steven Madden, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Steven Madden, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Steven Madden, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Steven Madden, Ltd. Quote

 

Steven Madden’s shares gained 2.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Steven Madden, Ltd. Price

Steven Madden, Ltd. Price

Steven Madden, Ltd. price | Steven Madden, Ltd. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) - free report >>

Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) - free report >>

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) - free report >>

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary finance