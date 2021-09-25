We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 24th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 24th:
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.
Apple Hospitality REIT’s shares gained 10.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s decline of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM - Free Report) : This company that produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s shares gained 10.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH - Free Report) : This holding company for MetaBank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
Meta Financial Group’s shares gained 3.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear and accessories for women, men and children has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
Steven Madden’s shares gained 2.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
