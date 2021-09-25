Back to top

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 24th:

Eni S.p.A. (E - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.62%, compared with the industry average of 3.14%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.10%.

 

BGSF, Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) : This provider of workforce solutions and placement services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.69%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.58%.

 

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) : This provider of various insurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.48%, compared with the industry average of 1.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.18%.

 

West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.30%, compared with the industry average of 2.48%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.64%.

 

