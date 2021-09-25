In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 24th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 24th:
Eni S.p.A. (E - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
Eni S.p.A. Price and Consensus
Eni S.p.A. price-consensus-chart | Eni S.p.A. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.62%, compared with the industry average of 3.14%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.10%.
Eni S.p.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Eni S.p.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Eni S.p.A. Quote
BGSF, Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) : This provider of workforce solutions and placement services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
BGSF, Inc. Price and Consensus
BGSF, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BGSF, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.69%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.58%.
BGSF, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
BGSF, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | BGSF, Inc. Quote
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) : This provider of various insurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.48%, compared with the industry average of 1.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.18%.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote
West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
West Bancorporation Price and Consensus
West Bancorporation price-consensus-chart | West Bancorporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.30%, compared with the industry average of 2.48%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.64%.
West Bancorporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
West Bancorporation dividend-yield-ttm | West Bancorporation Quote
