New Strong Buy Stocks for September 28th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB - Free Report) : This provider of marine drybulk transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) : This provider of economic, financial, and management consulting services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.
Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI - Free Report) : This developer, manufacturer, and seller of comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days.
The Kroger Co. (KR - Free Report) : This operator of combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.