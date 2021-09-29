We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 28th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:
The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO - Free Report) : This fully integrated equity real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.2% over the last 60 days.
The Geo Group Inc Price and Consensus
The Geo Group Inc price-consensus-chart | The Geo Group Inc Quote
GEO Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.79, compared with 52.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The Geo Group Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
The Geo Group Inc pe-ratio-ttm | The Geo Group Inc Quote
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This provider of transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.52, compared with 18.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Asbury Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.24, compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH - Free Report) : This various banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Meta Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Meta Financial Group, Inc. Quote
Meta Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.87, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Meta Financial Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Meta Financial Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Meta Financial Group, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.