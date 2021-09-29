Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 29th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29th:

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM - Free Report) : This multimedia company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Salem Media Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Salem Media Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Salem Media Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Salem Media Group, Inc. Quote

 

Salem Media has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.16, compared with 22.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Salem Media Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Salem Media Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Salem Media Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Salem Media Group, Inc. Quote

 

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH - Free Report) : This company that purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Textainer Group Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Textainer Group Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Textainer Group Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote

 

Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.14, compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Textainer Group Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote

 

The Chemours Company (CC - Free Report) : This provider of performance chemicals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.5% over the last 60 days.

 

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote

 

Chemours has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.94, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

The Chemours Company PE Ratio (TTM)

The Chemours Company PE Ratio (TTM)

The Chemours Company pe-ratio-ttm | The Chemours Company Quote

 

Regional Management Corp. (RM - Free Report) : This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Regional Management Corp. Price and Consensus

Regional Management Corp. Price and Consensus

Regional Management Corp. price-consensus-chart | Regional Management Corp. Quote

 

Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.38, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Regional Management Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Regional Management Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Regional Management Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Regional Management Corp. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Regional Management Corp. (RM) - free report >>

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) - free report >>

The Chemours Company (CC) - free report >>

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) - free report >>

Published in

communications finance transportation