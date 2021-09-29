In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Regional Management Corp. (RM) - free report >>
Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) - free report >>
The Chemours Company (CC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Regional Management Corp. (RM) - free report >>
Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) - free report >>
The Chemours Company (CC) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 29th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29th:
Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM - Free Report) : This multimedia company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Salem Media Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Salem Media Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Salem Media Group, Inc. Quote
Salem Media has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.16, compared with 22.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Salem Media Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Salem Media Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Salem Media Group, Inc. Quote
Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH - Free Report) : This company that purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Textainer Group Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote
Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.14, compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)
Textainer Group Holdings Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote
The Chemours Company (CC - Free Report) : This provider of performance chemicals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.5% over the last 60 days.
The Chemours Company Price and Consensus
The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote
Chemours has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.94, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The Chemours Company PE Ratio (TTM)
The Chemours Company pe-ratio-ttm | The Chemours Company Quote
Regional Management Corp. (RM - Free Report) : This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.7% over the last 60 days.
Regional Management Corp. Price and Consensus
Regional Management Corp. price-consensus-chart | Regional Management Corp. Quote
Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.38, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Regional Management Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
Regional Management Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Regional Management Corp. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.