Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 29th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29th:
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS - Free Report) : This real estate investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.72%, compared with the industry average of 2.81%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.50%.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This interior design company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.90%, compared with the industry average of 0.36%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.14%.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) : This provider of various insurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.49%, compared with the industry average of 1.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.18%.
Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO - Free Report) : This private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.26%, compared with the industry average of 1.79%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.00%.
