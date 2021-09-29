Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29th:

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS - Free Report) : This real estate investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.72%, compared with the industry average of 2.81%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.50%.

 

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This interior design company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.90%, compared with the industry average of 0.36%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.14%.

 

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) : This provider of various insurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.49%, compared with the industry average of 1.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.18%.

 

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO - Free Report) : This private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Apollo Global Management, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.26%, compared with the industry average of 1.79%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.00%.

 

Apollo Global Management, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

