Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 29th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29th:
AutoZone, Inc. (AZO - Free Report) : This retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
AutoZone’s shares gained 8.5% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM - Free Report) : This multimedia company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Salem Media’s shares gained 12.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR - Free Report) : This self-administered real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Condor Hospitality Trust’s shares gained 21.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM - Free Report) : This omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
Williams-Sonoma’s shares gained 3.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
