Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 1st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1st:
RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT - Free Report) : This provider of business and technology solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.
RCM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
RCM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RCM Technologies, Inc. Quote
RCM Technologies’ shares gained 17.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
RCM Technologies, Inc. Price
RCM Technologies, Inc. price | RCM Technologies, Inc. Quote
Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK - Free Report) : This provider of various banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.
Capital Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Capital Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Capital Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Capital Bancorp’s shares gained 3.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Capital Bancorp, Inc. Price
Capital Bancorp, Inc. price | Capital Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Teck Resources Limited (TECK - Free Report) : This company that engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.4% over the last 60 days.
Teck Resources Ltd Price and Consensus
Teck Resources Ltd price-consensus-chart | Teck Resources Ltd Quote
Teck Resources’ shares gained 4.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Teck Resources Ltd Price
Teck Resources Ltd price | Teck Resources Ltd Quote
Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC - Free Report) : This producer and seller of metallurgical coal has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 88.9% over the last 60 days.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ramaco Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ramaco Resources, Inc. Quote
Ramaco Resources’ shares gained 27.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. Price
Ramaco Resources, Inc. price | Ramaco Resources, Inc. Quote
