New Strong Buy Stocks for October 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX - Free Report) : This producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This acquirer, consolidator and operator of franchised automobile and light truck dealerships and related businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH - Free Report) : This automotive retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


