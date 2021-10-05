We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX - Free Report) : This producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
AdvanSix Inc. Price and Consensus
AdvanSix Inc. price-consensus-chart | AdvanSix Inc. Quote
Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Comstock Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Comstock Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Comstock Resources, Inc. Quote
Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hibbett, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett, Inc. Quote
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This acquirer, consolidator and operator of franchised automobile and light truck dealerships and related businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH - Free Report) : This automotive retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
Sonic Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sonic Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sonic Automotive, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.