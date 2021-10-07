We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS - Free Report) : This sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.
Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA - Free Report) : This retailer of gasoline products and convenience merchandise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
Belden Inc. (BDC - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and retailer of cable, connectivity, and networking products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Hanger, Inc. (HNGR - Free Report) : This provider of orthotic and prosthetic services as well as devices and components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Vectrus, Inc. (VEC - Free Report) : This provider of infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.