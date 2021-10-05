In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) - free report >>
Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX) - free report >>
Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) - free report >>
Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX) - free report >>
Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 5th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:
Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC - Free Report) : This company that produces and sells metallurgical coal has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.2% over the last 60 days.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ramaco Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ramaco Resources, Inc. Quote
Ramaco Resources’ shares gained 45.4% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. Price
Ramaco Resources, Inc. price | Ramaco Resources, Inc. Quote
AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of polymer resins has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
AdvanSix Inc. Price and Consensus
AdvanSix Inc. price-consensus-chart | AdvanSix Inc. Quote
AdvanSix’s shares gained 11.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AdvanSix Inc. Price
AdvanSix Inc. price | AdvanSix Inc. Quote
Tronox Holdings plc (TROX - Free Report) : This company that operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Tronox Holdings plc Price and Consensus
Tronox Holdings plc price-consensus-chart | Tronox Holdings plc Quote
Tronox’s shares gained 20.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Tronox Holdings plc Price
Tronox Holdings plc price | Tronox Holdings plc Quote
Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK - Free Report) : This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Comstock Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Comstock Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Comstock Resources, Inc. Quote
Comstock Resources’ shares gained 49.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Comstock Resources, Inc. Price
Comstock Resources, Inc. price | Comstock Resources, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.