Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 7th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 7th:
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC - Free Report) : This non-diversified closed-end management investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.92%, compared with the industry average 3.56%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 17.18%.
ING Groep N.V. (ING - Free Report) : This financial institution that provides various banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.16%, compared with the industry average of 2.04%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.30%.
Pfizer Inc. (PFE - Free Report) : This company that discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.71%, compared with the industry average of 2.59%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.78%.
BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.77%, compared with the industry average of 2.96%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.09%.
