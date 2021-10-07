Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 7th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 7th:

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC - Free Report) : This non-diversified closed-end management investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.92%, compared with the industry average 3.56%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 17.18%.

 

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Quote

 

ING Groep N.V. (ING - Free Report) : This financial institution that provides various banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

 

ING Group, N.V. Price and Consensus

ING Group, N.V. Price and Consensus

ING Group, N.V. price-consensus-chart | ING Group, N.V. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.16%, compared with the industry average of 2.04%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.30%.

 

ING Group, N.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)

ING Group, N.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)

ING Group, N.V. dividend-yield-ttm | ING Group, N.V. Quote

 

Pfizer Inc. (PFE - Free Report) : This company that discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

 

Pfizer Inc. Price and Consensus

Pfizer Inc. Price and Consensus

Pfizer Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pfizer Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.71%, compared with the industry average of 2.59%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.78%.

 

Pfizer Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Pfizer Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Pfizer Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Pfizer Inc. Quote

 

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

 

BRT Apartments Corp. Price and Consensus

BRT Apartments Corp. Price and Consensus

BRT Apartments Corp. price-consensus-chart | BRT Apartments Corp. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.77%, compared with the industry average of 2.96%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.09%.

 

BRT Apartments Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BRT Apartments Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BRT Apartments Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | BRT Apartments Corp. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Pfizer Inc. (PFE) - free report >>

ING Group, N.V. (ING) - free report >>

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) - free report >>

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) - free report >>

Published in

finance medical