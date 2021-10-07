Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 7th:

Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company that provides manufacturing services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5% over the last 60 days.

 

Jabil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.81, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Interface, Inc. (TILE - Free Report) : This modular flooring company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 2% over the last 60 days.

 

Interface has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.91, compared with 19.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN - Free Report) : This online individual finance platform has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 42.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Jiayin Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.79, compared with 84.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This company that provides ocean transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.16, compared with 32.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

