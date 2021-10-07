In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Jabil, Inc. (JBL) - free report >>
Matson, Inc. (MATX) - free report >>
Interface, Inc. (TILE) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Jabil, Inc. (JBL) - free report >>
Matson, Inc. (MATX) - free report >>
Interface, Inc. (TILE) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 7th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 7th:
Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company that provides manufacturing services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5% over the last 60 days.
Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus
Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote
Jabil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.81, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Jabil, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Jabil, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Jabil, Inc. Quote
Interface, Inc. (TILE - Free Report) : This modular flooring company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 2% over the last 60 days.
Interface, Inc. Price and Consensus
Interface, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Interface, Inc. Quote
Interface has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.91, compared with 19.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Interface, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Interface, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Interface, Inc. Quote
Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN - Free Report) : This online individual finance platform has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 42.1% over the last 60 days.
Jiayin Group Inc. Price and Consensus
Jiayin Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jiayin Group Inc. Quote
Jiayin Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.79, compared with 84.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Jiayin Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Jiayin Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Jiayin Group Inc. Quote
Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This company that provides ocean transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.9% over the last 60 days.
Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus
Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote
Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.16, compared with 32.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Matson, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Matson, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Matson, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.