In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Range Resources Corporation (RRC) - free report >>
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) - free report >>
Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Range Resources Corporation (RRC) - free report >>
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) - free report >>
Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 7th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 7th:
Xencor, Inc. (XNCR - Free Report) : This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56% over the last 60 days.
Xencor, Inc. Price and Consensus
Xencor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Xencor, Inc. Quote
Xencor’s shares gained 6.5% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Xencor, Inc. Price
Xencor, Inc. price | Xencor, Inc. Quote
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus
ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote
ArcBest’s shares gained 33.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ArcBest Corporation Price
ArcBest Corporation price | ArcBest Corporation Quote
Range Resources Corporation (RRC - Free Report) : This independent natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
Range Resources Corporation Price and Consensus
Range Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart | Range Resources Corporation Quote
Range Resources’ shares gained 30% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Range Resources Corporation Price
Range Resources Corporation price | Range Resources Corporation Quote
Nutrien Ltd. (NTR - Free Report) : This company that offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.
Nutrien Ltd. Price and Consensus
Nutrien Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Nutrien Ltd. Quote
Nutrien’s shares gained 12.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Nutrien Ltd. Price
Nutrien Ltd. price | Nutrien Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.