Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 7th:

Xencor, Inc. (XNCR - Free Report) : This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56% over the last 60 days.

 

Xencor’s shares gained 6.5% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest’s shares gained 33.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Range Resources Corporation (RRC - Free Report) : This independent natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Range Resources’ shares gained 30% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR - Free Report) : This company that offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Nutrien’s shares gained 12.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

