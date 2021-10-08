Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 8th:

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR - Free Report) : This oil and natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

 

Murphy Oil’s shares gained 37.1% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC - Free Report) : This company that provides technology-infused customer experience solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Concentrix’s shares gained 4.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Element Solutions Inc (ESI - Free Report) : This company that develops, formulates, and sells various specialty chemicals has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Element Solutions’ shares gained 5.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH - Free Report) : This company that vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Armada Hoffler Properties’ shares gained 2.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

