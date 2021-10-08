We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 8th:
Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR - Free Report) : This oil and natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.
Murphy Oil Corporation Price and Consensus
Murphy Oil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Murphy Oil Corporation Quote
Murphy Oil’s shares gained 37.1% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Murphy Oil Corporation Price
Murphy Oil Corporation price | Murphy Oil Corporation Quote
Concentrix Corporation (CNXC - Free Report) : This company that provides technology-infused customer experience solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Concentrix Corporation Price and Consensus
Concentrix Corporation price-consensus-chart | Concentrix Corporation Quote
Concentrix’s shares gained 4.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Concentrix Corporation Price
Concentrix Corporation price | Concentrix Corporation Quote
Element Solutions Inc (ESI - Free Report) : This company that develops, formulates, and sells various specialty chemicals has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Element Solutions Inc. Price and Consensus
Element Solutions Inc. price-consensus-chart | Element Solutions Inc. Quote
Element Solutions’ shares gained 5.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Element Solutions Inc. Price
Element Solutions Inc. price | Element Solutions Inc. Quote
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH - Free Report) : This company that vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Quote
Armada Hoffler Properties’ shares gained 2.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Price
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. price | Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.