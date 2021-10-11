Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This provider of electronic manufacturing services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP - Free Report) : This provider of consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals brand name has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR - Free Report) : This mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.5% over the last 60 days.

Braskem S.A. (BAK - Free Report) : This producer and seller of thermoplastic resins has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.

Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of private label women's apparel, accessories and related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


