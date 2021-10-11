We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 11th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This provider of electronic manufacturing services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus
Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote
Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP - Free Report) : This provider of consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals brand name has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.
Resources Connection, Inc. Price and Consensus
Resources Connection, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Resources Connection, Inc. Quote
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR - Free Report) : This mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.5% over the last 60 days.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Quote
Braskem S.A. (BAK - Free Report) : This producer and seller of thermoplastic resins has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.
Braskem S.A. Price and Consensus
Braskem S.A. price-consensus-chart | Braskem S.A. Quote
Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of private label women's apparel, accessories and related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Chico's FAS, Inc. Price and Consensus
Chico's FAS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chico's FAS, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.