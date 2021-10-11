Back to top

Bull of the Day: Alpha and Omega Semi (AOSL)

Chips have been red hot. So hot, in fact, that it has been nearly impossible to find them. Don’t ask me. Just ask anybody that has tried to buy electronics or a car recently. There are no chips to be found. The good news is, that has made the chip industry red hot. They simply cannot make enough chips for the demand. That is good for business and good for the stocks.

One hot chip stock is today’s Bull of the Day. I’m talking about Alpha and Omega Semi (AOSL - Free Report) . Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. 

AOSL is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) in the Electronics – Semiconductors industry. In addition to the favorable rank, AOSL enjoys a Zacks Value Style Score of A, Growth of A and Momentum of D to help it round out with a VGM Composite Score of A.

The reason for the favorable Zacks Rank is the recent upside earnings estimate revisions coming from analysts. Over the last sixty days, two analysts have increased their estimates for the current year while one has upped the ante for next year. The bullish sentiment has pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $2.86 to $3.41 while next year’s estimates have jumped from $3.15 to $3.64.


 


