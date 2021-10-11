In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Bear of the Day: Energizer (ENR)
The market has a case of bad breath. Reread that one more time. I’m not saying it has halitosis, I’m saying that there have been a whole lot of losing stocks versus winning stocks. Even as the market has kicked up to all-time highs, the rising tide has not lifted all of the boats in the harbor. One such stock that has been lagging behind is today’s Bear of the Day.
I’m talking about Energizer (ENR - Free Report) . Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.
Energizer Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Energizer Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Energizer Holdings, Inc. Quote
Energizer is in the Consumer Products – Staples industry which ranks in the Bottom 11% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Energizer is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The reason for the unfavorable rank is the recent negative earnings estimate revisions coming from analysts. Over the last sixty days, analysts have cut their earnings estimates for the current year and next year. The negative revisions have dropped our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $3.47 to $3.44 while next year’s number is off from $3.71 to $3.52.
