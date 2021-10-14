Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH - Free Report) : This company that provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Duluth Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG - Free Report) : This provider of private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

MGIC Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD - Free Report) : This provider of short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

World Acceptance Corporation Price and Consensus

Ooma, Inc. (OOMA - Free Report) : This provider of communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

Ooma, Inc. Price and Consensus

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU - Free Report) : This company that explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and globally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


