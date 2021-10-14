We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH - Free Report) : This company that provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG - Free Report) : This provider of private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD - Free Report) : This provider of short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Ooma, Inc. (OOMA - Free Report) : This provider of communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU - Free Report) : This company that explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and globally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.