Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 14th:
Berry Corporation (BRY - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the development and production of conventional oil reserves located in the western United States has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Berry’s shares gained 33.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of -2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
AdvanSixInc. (ASIX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of polymer resins has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
AdvanSix’s shares gained 21% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE - Free Report) : This company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Earthstone Energy’s shares gained 20.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
