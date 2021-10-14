Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 14th:

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL - Free Report) : This financial services holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 60.5% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Price and Consensus

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Price and Consensus

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Quote

Grupo Financiero has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.05, compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Quote

ArcelorMittal (MT - Free Report) : This steel and mining company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8% over the last 60 days.

ArcelorMittal Price and Consensus

ArcelorMittal Price and Consensus

ArcelorMittal price-consensus-chart | ArcelorMittal Quote

ArcelorMittal has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.29, compared with 2.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ArcelorMittal PE Ratio (TTM)

ArcelorMittal PE Ratio (TTM)

ArcelorMittal pe-ratio-ttm | ArcelorMittal Quote

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.8% over the last 60 days.

SilverBow Resources Price and Consensus

SilverBow Resources Price and Consensus

SilverBow Resources price-consensus-chart | SilverBow Resources Quote

SilverBow has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.15, compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

SilverBow Resources PE Ratio (TTM)

SilverBow Resources PE Ratio (TTM)

SilverBow Resources pe-ratio-ttm | SilverBow Resources Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ArcelorMittal (MT) - free report >>

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) - free report >>

SilverBow Resources (SBOW) - free report >>

Published in

finance oil-energy