Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 14th:

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in developing as well as operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.

Nexa Resources S.A. Price and Consensus

Nexa Resources S.A. Price and Consensus

Nexa Resources S.A. price-consensus-chart | Nexa Resources S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.79%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.14%.

Nexa Resources S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Nexa Resources S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Nexa Resources S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Nexa Resources S.A. Quote

Greif, Inc. (GEF - Free Report) : This producer and seller of industrial packaging products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus

Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus

Greif, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Greif, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.65%, compared with the industry average of 2.01%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.74%.

Greif, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Greif, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Greif, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Greif, Inc. Quote

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR - Free Report) : This producer and seller of fertilizers and related industrial and feed products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Nutrien Ltd. Price and Consensus

Nutrien Ltd. Price and Consensus

Nutrien Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Nutrien Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.61%, compared with the industry average of 1.15%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.26%.

Nutrien Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Nutrien Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Nutrien Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Nutrien Ltd. Quote

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC - Free Report) : This close ended fund managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.51%, compared with the industry average of 3.57%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 17.18%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Greif, Inc. (GEF) - free report >>

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) - free report >>

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) - free report >>

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) - free report >>

Published in

dividend-yield finance