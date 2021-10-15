In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 14th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 14th:
Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in developing as well as operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.79%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.14%.
Greif, Inc. (GEF - Free Report) : This producer and seller of industrial packaging products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.65%, compared with the industry average of 2.01%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.74%.
Nutrien Ltd. (NTR - Free Report) : This producer and seller of fertilizers and related industrial and feed products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.61%, compared with the industry average of 1.15%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.26%.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC - Free Report) : This close ended fund managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.51%, compared with the industry average of 3.57%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 17.18%.
