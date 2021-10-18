We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 18th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
POSCO (PKX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.8% over the last 60 days.
Movado Group, Inc. (MOV - Free Report) : This designer, marketer, and distributor of watches has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS - Free Report) : This metals service center company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Element Solutions Inc (ESI - Free Report) : This provider of specialty chemical products and technical services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
