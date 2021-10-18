Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

POSCO (PKX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.8% over the last 60 days.

POSCO Price and Consensus

POSCO Price and Consensus

POSCO price-consensus-chart | POSCO Quote

Movado Group, Inc. (MOV - Free Report) : This designer, marketer, and distributor of watches has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

Movado Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Movado Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Movado Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Movado Group Inc. Quote

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS - Free Report) : This metals service center company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Price and Consensus

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Price and Consensus

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. price-consensus-chart | Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Quote

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus

Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus

Exxon Mobil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

Element Solutions Inc (ESI - Free Report) : This provider of specialty chemical products and technical services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Element Solutions Inc. Price and Consensus

Element Solutions Inc. Price and Consensus

Element Solutions Inc. price-consensus-chart | Element Solutions Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


POSCO (PKX) - free report >>

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) - free report >>

Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) - free report >>

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) - free report >>

Movado Group Inc. (MOV) - free report >>

Published in

industrial-products oil-energy retail